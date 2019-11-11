Fort Bliss soldier named ‘Recycling Hero’ on Veteran’s Day

In the picture, from left to right, is Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful; Sgt. 1st Class George J. Johnson of the 5th Armored Brigade, being recognized for his recycling efforts (more info in the release); and Helen Lowman, Keep America Beautiful President and CEO. (Courtesy Keep America Beautiful)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Keep America Beautiful found the hero it needs at Fort Bliss on Veteran’s Day.

Sgt. 1st Class George J. Johnson of the 5th Armored Brigade was presented with an America Recycles Day Recycling Award, a news release from Keep America Beautiful. Johnson made sure his unit was compliant with the post’s recycling policy by reaching out to the Fort Bliss Recycling Program. His unit eventually relocated recycling bins to make them more accessible, the release said.

“Heroic acts are not so easily seen or acknowledged when they are everyday acts that benefit the greater good,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Helen Lowman. “We are so pleased to acknowledge these everyday acts, taken by the Fort Bliss Recycling Heroes. This campaign is a perfect example of rewarding good stewardship behavior by recognizing Fort Bliss for pursuing a Net Zero Waste future.”

The organization also gave an award to Terri Smythe, the Fort Bliss recycling project manager. Fort Bliss identifies recycling heroes through a “Grand Challenge” competition modeled after other Army programs.

“Today is a special time for our Recycling Heroes,” Smythe said in the release. “Keep America Beautiful and EPA have come together to recognize the hard work of our soldiers – not only for what they do every day but also for those who take that extra step to make recycling part of our mission readiness at Fort Bliss.”