Fort Bliss soldier gifted car at Las Cruces Country Music Festival

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — He reports to duty every day with a smile, a positive attitude and “gets after the mission at hand.” That’s how PFC Tycorey Dudley’s leadership described the Fort Bliss soldier in a nomination letter sent to the Armed Forces YMCA.

Dudley was surprised during the Las Cruces Country Music Festival on Sunday when he was given a 2016 Nissan Rouge by Allstate and restored by the technicians at Caliber Collision’s Las Cruces location who volunteered their time as a community service.

PFC Dudley had been stuck in a failing situation with his current vehicle. He tried to save money for a downpayment but ended up needing the funds to buy parts and repairs for the family’s only running vehicle.

He often relied on fellow soldiers for rides to and from work and walked to the grocery store and other places in the neighborhood for errands. When he left his car with his wife and one-year-old son, he constantly worried about their well-being.

Despite the transportation and financial stress, Dudley always arrives to work with a smile on his face. His leadership nominated him for the car donation through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides™ program that connects collision industry companies to repair and provide cars to people in need.

Thank you for your service, PFC Dudley! Enjoy your new ride!