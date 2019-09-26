Fort Bliss soldier earns the highest score ever recorded on US Army fitness test

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) – One Fort Bliss soldier set a new standard for the U.S. Army in a combat fitness test on Thursday.

The 22nd Chemical Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, hosted an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on Sept. 26.

Maj. Timothy Cox, Executive Officer for the 22nd Chemical Battalion said it was his personal goal to obtain the highest score on the new test.

“My physical ability started when I was very young,” said Cox.

Cox says the Army Combat Fitness Test focuses on six different components of physical fitness, while the old test only focused on three.

“One of the things that I have been focusing on for my career is to be the most well-balanced athlete that I can,” said Cox.

Cox said his advice to those who are training for the new test is to embrace and empower themselves through research. There are many useful resources on the internet Cox said, that can help learn different ways to train for the test.

The new Army Combat Fitness Test combines fitness and combat readiness. Fort Bliss officials also say the new test will reduce preventable injuries and will enhance mental toughness.

The Army Combat Fitness Test will be replacing the Army Physical Training test next month.