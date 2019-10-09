Fort Bliss Soldier struck by a vehicle, killed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Fort Bliss soldier died as a result of a vehicle accident in El Paso on Oct. 5.

The accident is currently under investigation and the 1st Armored Division is fully cooperating with law enforcement, a Fort Bliss news release said.

Pfc. Gage A. Thornton, a 19-year-old aircraft powertrain mechanic, died as a result of injuries sustained from the accident, the release said.

“I want to give my deepest condolences to the Thornton family during this difficult time,” rear detachment battalion commander Capt. John MacGregor said.

According to the release, Thornton’s decorations include the National Defense Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and Rifle Marksmanship Badge.