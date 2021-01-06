Fort Bliss soldier died of asphyxiation, family says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of the Fort Bliss soldier who died on New Year’s Eve said they have been told that she died of asphyxiation.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, 19-year-old Pfc. Asia Graham was found unresponsive in her barracks on New Year’s Eve and was later pronounced dead by the Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel.

Fort Bliss officials told KTSM that the Criminal Investigation Command is handling the investigation and special agents suspect there is not foul play.

Graham’s family told KTSM that she was a victim of sexual assault by a fellow soldier at Fort Bliss.

“She says, ‘Mom, I’m going to fight this, I’m going to make it.’ She has a lawyer for the rape case … a lawyer’s for the Army kicking her out. She was ready to fight them,” said Asia’s mother, Nicole Graham.

Graham’s official cause of death is still pending an autopsy; however, her family said officials have not explained the moments leading up to Graham’s death, still leaving them with many questions.

