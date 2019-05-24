Fort Bliss soldier died at Big Bend National Park last week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Fort Bliss soldier died on May 18 at Big Bend National Park, the 1st Armored Division said.

Pfc. Mamady Kaba was an automated logistical specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion. He was a native of Riverdale, Georgia, according to a 1st Armored Division news release.

The release did not state what he was doing in Big Bend.

“The 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion mourns the loss of one of our own. Pfc. Kaba was a patriot, a warrior, and integral member of the Tiger Battalion team,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Narvaes, battalion commander in a news release from the 1st Armored Division. “In his short tenure in the Army, he left an indelible impression with impacts that reach all the way up to the Corps level. He may be gone but will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with Pfc. Kaba’s family and friends.”

His awards included the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon. Kaba was posthumously promoted to Private First Class.