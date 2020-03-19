Fort Bliss releases details on the soldiers who are quarantined

EL PASO, Texas – Nearly 400 soldiers are being quarantined on Fort Bliss, even though there has not been a single case of COVID-19 reported.

In response to KTSM’s questions about the quarantine process, Fort Bliss officials have released details on why the soldiers are being isolated and what is available to them.

Out of caution, the Department of Defense ordered all soldiers traveling from overseas to be quarantined for at least 14 days.

Fort Bliss chose a location on the post with three standard Army barracks until officials could set up a main quarantine site at a training area used for mobilization operations, which allow for more room and a more comfortable quarantine period, officials said.

The three barracks house up to 600, but currently holds 387 soldiers, who have been separated by the day of arrival, “to avoid mixing people who arrived at different times,” officials said. Each room can have four soldiers in a 17-foot by 15-foot room. There is a common area with a kitchenette and bathroom connected to another room of four soldiers.

“As of March 18, we are quarantining newly arriving Soldiers at our new site in 14-person open configurations. They will have more room in these new facilities,” officials said in a statement. “Medical professionals are evaluating every quarantined person twice a day to immediately identify any personnel exhibiting symptoms.”

Fort Bliss has also set up a hotline for the soldiers if they begin to feel sick.

Officials admitted that during the first two days, soldiers complained about how much they were being fed. “Fort Bliss leaders,” agreed the “portions were inadequate.” The meal plan changed as of March 16 from two hot meals (breakfast and dinner) and a boxed lunch to three hot meals, officials said. As of Wednesday, snacks donated by Fort Bliss families and the Red Cross were distributed to the soldiers as well.

“The second biggest concern was limited recreational time outside,” Fort Bliss officials said in a statement. “We initially limited individuals to only 20-30 minutes per day to avoid mixing cohorts but determined this to be excessive after consulting with public health professionals. We now afford quarantined Soldiers free access to outdoor space where they can also smoke by cohort while still maintaining the integrity of the quarantine. Our new quarantine site will have more open space and access to gym equipment.”

Fitness plans are also being prepared for the soldiers in quarantine. The barracks also have Wi-Fi and laundry.

Fort Bliss’ statement also added: “All quarantine site conditions have been approved by Army public health officials. Fort Bliss leadership designated a brigade commander to oversee quarantine support operations with battalion commanders in charge of each site. We continue to encourage Soldiers to raise concerns about their living conditions to their respective site chains of command. We are establishing communication with deployed units to inform them of DoD quarantine requirements prior to departing overseas locations so they understand our efforts to safeguard our service members, families and communities.”