Fort Bliss mulls HPCON C status, identified as ‘sustained community transmission’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss officials are considering increasing their Health Protection Condition Levels to level Charlie — identified as “substantial” risk — on Tuesday.

According to the Army Public Health Center, level Charlie indicates “sustained community transmission” of disease. HPCON Delta, which is the next step from Charlie, is the highest level of restrictions the Army can impose.

Fort Bliss has confirmed four COVID-19 cases on the installation as of Monday night. All four soldiers are from the same Army Reserve unit from New York and are being quarantined on Post.

The elevated health risk level comes with changes to operations on Fort Bliss, including some expected closures of access gates. Monday night, Fort Bliss clarified which gates are expected to experience operational changes if Army officials decide to change HPCON levels Tuesday.

Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo began operating at HPCON Alpha levels on March 15, which is the ‘limited’ status.

Fort Bliss will be holding a town hall update at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning on their Facebook page.