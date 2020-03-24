Breaking News
10 cases of coronavirus in El Paso confirmed by officials

Fort Bliss mulls HPCON C status, identified as ‘sustained community transmission’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss officials are considering increasing their Health Protection Condition Levels to level Charlie — identified as “substantial” risk — on Tuesday.

According to the Army Public Health Center, level Charlie indicates “sustained community transmission” of disease. HPCON Delta, which is the next step from Charlie, is the highest level of restrictions the Army can impose.

Fort Bliss has confirmed four COVID-19 cases on the installation as of Monday night. All four soldiers are from the same Army Reserve unit from New York and are being quarantined on Post.

The elevated health risk level comes with changes to operations on Fort Bliss, including some expected closures of access gates. Monday night, Fort Bliss clarified which gates are expected to experience operational changes if Army officials decide to change HPCON levels Tuesday.

  • Expect cancellation of in-person gathering (e.g. schools, daycare, community activities) and restricted ability to travel.
  • Plan activities for Family members, especially children, in case you are restricted to your home for prolonged periods of time.
  • Prepare for the potential of limited access to supplies and services, including severely restricted access to military installations.
  • Implement remote work procedures as directed by your employer.
  • If outside the United States, authorized or ordered departure actions may be implemented.

Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo began operating at HPCON Alpha levels on March 15, which is the ‘limited’ status.

Fort Bliss will be holding a town hall update at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning on their Facebook page.

