Fort Bliss moves WBAMC pharmacy curbside

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael West | A U.S. Army Pharmacy Specialist dispenses patient’s prescriptions at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) curbside pharmacy service on Fort Bliss.

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — Soldiers, families and retired Veterans in El Paso can now pick up their prescriptions from William Beaumont Medical Center (WBAMC) from their cars. The service is an initiative aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 on military installations nationwide.

The new measures went in place last week after the CDC and Army Public Health Nursing guidelines called for minimizing foot traffic inside medical center lobbies and waiting rooms.

The new curbside service is available at the Mendoza Clinic and WBAMC between 7:30 a.m and 4 p.m.

U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael L. K. West

Tricare beneficiaries can drop off prescriptions and return to pick them up in about a four hour turnaround time. Prescriptions dropped off after 1 p.m. will be available the next business day. The service applies to all new prescriptions, refills, non-acute medications, and electronic prescription renewals.

Patients who are ill will be directed to another location for services by their provider.

“When you come for pick-up at the refill pharmacy, remember to exercise social distancing and to wear the proper masks or cloth face coverings when entering any facility on the installation in accordance with the recent “Stay Home, Stay Safe” directive,” said Maj. Eric Mies, deputy surgeon, 1st Armored Division.

According to Fort Bliss, the pharmacy at Freedom Crossing is still open for refill requests submitted by phone or Tricare Online only and will remain open unless otherwise announced.

The Soldier Family Medical Center Pharmacy has been closed since March 27 and any prescriptions there have been rerouted as needed. If you have any questions, contact 915-742-6094.

“We are extremely proud of our medical professionals across the installation for their hard work and tireless efforts to keep the community safe in the wake of this pandemic. Please make sure you confirm your items are ready for pick-up before coming to either service and be patient with our staff on-site,” Maj. Mies said.

Patients who do not require immediate prescription refills are encouraged to use the Tricare Express Scripts home delivery service. You can order online, via phone, mobile app, and snail-mail.

Jean Han, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss contributed to this report via DVIDS.