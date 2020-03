EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss officials issued a clarification of the six COVID-19 cases on post, as well as others they are tracking.

There are currently six soldiers diagnosed with COVID-19 being kept in isolation on Fort Bliss. They are:

4 from the NY Army Reserve

1 Naval Reservist

1 Foreign National

There are also two cases of civilian Department of Defense employees who work on post and were tested positive in El Paso and Dona Ana County.