Fort Bliss hosts hiring fair for transitioning service members, family members, and veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss will host a hiring fair for transitioning service members, their families, veterans, spouses, and DOD civilians on Thursday, February 13, at 9 a.m.

The Employment Readiness Program provides job search assistance and referral services for soldiers and their family members. Operated through the Army Community Service Center, ERP helps Soldiers, spouses, surviving spouses, DOD civilians, and family members gain the competitive edge needed for employment by providing employment information in the areas of job search skills, education, training, transition, and volunteer opportunities. The hiring fair is open to transitioning services members, their family members, retirees, and DOD civilians.

Qualifying job seekers are invited to the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, Bldg. 11199, Sergeants Major Boulevard on Fort Bliss.

