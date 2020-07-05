1  of  5
Breaking News
6 new virus deaths reported in Juárez in last 24-hours
Hospitalizations continue to climb in El Paso as city reports 260 additional cases
Gateway West near Sparks closed due to crash
EPPD investigating shooting, stabbing in Northeast El Paso
Five UTEP student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, workouts suspended until July 16

Fort Bliss honors America’s birthday

Military

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss hosted its annual “Fourth of July Celebration: Salute to the Union” Saturday at Fort Bliss’ Memorial Circle.

Things were a little different at this year’s celebration because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There were fewer people in the crowd, and people were also spaced apart.

However, Fort Bliss officials said they must continue with celebrations to recognize its soldiers.

“We’re a little more reflective about what we think is important, what we value, and how we want to become a better nation and better citizens. I’m not casting judgment on anybody. I just think that all Americans care about having a better country, and that’s something that we thought about a lot recently,” said Major General Patrick Matlock.

Fort Bliss also held a fireworks show using high altitude fireworks this year to increase visibility throughout El Paso.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fort Bliss honors America's birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Bliss honors America's birthday"

4th of July Protest for Vanessa Guillen

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th of July Protest for Vanessa Guillen"

Former El Paso doctor who was beloved by community passes away from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former El Paso doctor who was beloved by community passes away from COVID-19"

Five UTEP student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Five UTEP student-athletes test positive for COVID-19"

Keg of beer dumped in the street as people protest for bars to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keg of beer dumped in the street as people protest for bars to reopen"

New Mexico COVID Update for Fourth of July

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico COVID Update for Fourth of July"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link