Fort Bliss honors America’s birthday

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss hosted its annual “Fourth of July Celebration: Salute to the Union” Saturday at Fort Bliss’ Memorial Circle.

Things were a little different at this year’s celebration because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There were fewer people in the crowd, and people were also spaced apart.

However, Fort Bliss officials said they must continue with celebrations to recognize its soldiers.

“We’re a little more reflective about what we think is important, what we value, and how we want to become a better nation and better citizens. I’m not casting judgment on anybody. I just think that all Americans care about having a better country, and that’s something that we thought about a lot recently,” said Major General Patrick Matlock.

Fort Bliss also held a fireworks show using high altitude fireworks this year to increase visibility throughout El Paso.