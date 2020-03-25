Fort Bliss holds virtual town hall, discusses possible increase in HPCON status

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss says it could tighten up its restrictions after COVID-19 cases were confirmed just a few days ago.

Tuesday, officials held a virtual town hall to address possibly raising HPCON restrictions to level Charlie, which means a substantial risk. The change would trigger adjustments like working remotely, cancellation of gatherings and restricted travel.

As KTSM previously reported, the Department of Defense already banned all domestic travel for military personnel until May 11th.

Additional information from Fort Bliss can be found HERE.

Fort Bliss currently has four confirmed COVID-19 cases, all patients are soldiers with an Army Reserve unit based in New York. They were under mandatory DOD quarantine when they tested positive for the virus and had no contact with the El Paso community.