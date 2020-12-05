Fort Bliss extends Public Health Emergency

Military

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fort bliss_1488845464247.JPG

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — Officials at Fort Bliss say the Public Health Emergency issued November 6 is officially extended an additional 30-days due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency in El Paso and surrounding communities.

The Installation Commander has the authority to declare a public health emergency in 30-day incremental periods. Saturday’s declaration will last through January 6 in order to allow the post to assist William Beaumont Army Medical Center to support a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

Since the initial November 6 declaration, WBAMC has received over 100 eligible transfer patients from El Paso hospitals. The majority of those patients are beneficiary patients of the Veterans Administration. The post has also assisted the community by operating several COVID-19 testing sites and facilitating the delivery of the test results.

In March, the Department of Justice issued directives to military installations restricting the release of data for active COVID-19 cases. At the time of the directives, Fort Bliss had reported just seven cases. It’s unknown how many additional cases are on Fort Bliss in addition to the El Paso County COVID-19 cases. The number of hospitalizations at WBAMC are also not included in the city’s daily hospitalization data.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Del Valle tops El Dorado

9OT: Hanks vs Ysleta

9OT: El Paso vs Andress

9OT: Jefferson vs Austin

9OT: Football trainers in COVID

9OT: Senior Showcase

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link