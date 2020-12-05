Fort Bliss extends Public Health Emergency

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — Officials at Fort Bliss say the Public Health Emergency issued November 6 is officially extended an additional 30-days due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency in El Paso and surrounding communities.

The Installation Commander has the authority to declare a public health emergency in 30-day incremental periods. Saturday’s declaration will last through January 6 in order to allow the post to assist William Beaumont Army Medical Center to support a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

Since the initial November 6 declaration, WBAMC has received over 100 eligible transfer patients from El Paso hospitals. The majority of those patients are beneficiary patients of the Veterans Administration. The post has also assisted the community by operating several COVID-19 testing sites and facilitating the delivery of the test results.

In March, the Department of Justice issued directives to military installations restricting the release of data for active COVID-19 cases. At the time of the directives, Fort Bliss had reported just seven cases. It’s unknown how many additional cases are on Fort Bliss in addition to the El Paso County COVID-19 cases. The number of hospitalizations at WBAMC are also not included in the city’s daily hospitalization data.