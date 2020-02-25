Fort Bliss Culinary Team honors El Paso in national competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Today, the Fort Bliss Culinary Team, composed of the best culinary specialists from across the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss competed against more than 240 military chefs from all branches of service.

The annual military competitive event, administered by the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, is the largest American Culinary Federation (ACF)-sanctioned competition in North America, according to a news release by Fort Bliss.

The culinary team competed against participants from the Armed Forces of France, Canada, Germany, and the British Army.

The team prepared their entry menu for the competition in honor of El Paso and highlighted the unique ingredients and culture that make the Borderland so special.

The menu included food items and ingredients such as churros, chorizo, chipotle peppers, fusion from Juarez, and Asian-fusion.

