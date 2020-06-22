Fort Bliss contributes more than $25 billion to Texas economy in 2019, report says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss brought more than $25 billion and 130,000 jobs to the Texas economy in 2019, according to a recent study by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

The results of the study was released by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office on Monday morning. It was requested by the Texas Military Preparedness Commission to analyze the impact military installations have in Texas.

As a state, the Comptroller’s office, found military installations contribute $123.65 billion to the Texas economy. They also add 633,892 jobs both directly and indirectly.

Fort Bliss brings in an estimated $25,666,292,000 and 130,943 jobs.

Only two installations bring in more money and jobs: Fort Hood in Killeen Texas at $29.85 billion and 152,701 jobs; and the Joint Base (Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base and Randolph Air Force Base) in San Antonio at $41.32 billion and 210,998 jobs.

“Texas is the proud home to 15 military installations and the U.S. Army Futures Command,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are these military installations critical for the defense of our nation, they support more than 630,000 jobs in communities across this great state and are a key driver of the Texas economy. Now more than ever, these jobs add critical stability for communities focused on economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that military installations in Texas keep adding unmatched value for our nation.”