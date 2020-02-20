Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Las Cruces soldier Antonio Rey Rodriguez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered that all U.S. and New Mexico state flags fly at half-staff on Thursday and Friday in honor of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sundown Thursday, Feb. 20 to sunset Friday, Feb. 21.

Rodriguez of Las Cruces and Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, of San Antonio, were killed Feb. 8 while on deployment with the U.S. Army in Eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

“Our entire state grieves the loss of this young New Mexican who, at age 28, had already distinguished himself as a soldier through 10 deployments in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan,” Grisham said. “My prayers remain with his wife, his parents and all who loved him. His service to our country will be remembered.”

According to a news release, Rodriguez was awarded many medals of service including the Bronze Star Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart.

“Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez was selfless and served honorably; he was certainly among the best in our unit,” said Col. John W. Sannes, Commander of the Army’s 7th Special Forces Group, where Rodriguez was assigned at the time of his passing. “Here at the Red Empire, we take care of our own, and Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez’ family will forever be a part of us, we will assist them in any way we can to help them through these trying times.”

A rosary service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral, 1240 S. Espina St., at 7 p.m.

The funeral Mass for Rodriguez begins at noon Friday, Feb. 21 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral.

Rodriguez will be buried on March 3 at Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.