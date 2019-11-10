El Paso’s annual Veterans’ Day Parade held Downtown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of El Pasoans in uniform and supporters took to the streets of Downtown El Paso Saturday morning to honor those who have put their lives on the line for our freedom.

This year’s El Paso Veterans’ Day Parade honors the veterans of Company ‘E,’ 2nd Battalion, 141st Combat Regiment, and 36th Infantry Division.

The parade filled downtown with chanting and patriotic energy. The event is the 23rd annual Veterans’ Day Parade to be held in Downtown El Paso.

“Well, it’s just something I do every year. I try to bring the family out to try and show that patriotism,” Vietnam Veteran Kenneth Lewis told KTSM.

Lewis went on to say he loves living in El Paso because the community shows great appreciation for those who have served.