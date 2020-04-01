El Paso sailor serves on USNS Mercy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso sailor is aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy, which arrived in Los Angeles Tuesday. Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Erick Galindo is working in the micro labratory aboard the ship.

The USNS Mercy will serve patients currently admitted to hospitals who do not have COVID-19 in order to free up beds in Los Angeles area hospitals for patients who do have the virus. The ship has a thousand hospital beds and about 800 personnel.

The Navy’s second medical ship, the USNS Comfort, arrived in New York City Monday to help hospitals deal with the overflow from hospitals dealing with a massive influx of COVID-19 patients.