El Paso native serves at world’s largest naval communications station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Communicating using technology has become a part of many people’s everyday lives, but one El Pasoan is utilizing some of the world’s most advanced equipment to help keep the country safe.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Mayari Angel is assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific, the center of communications for the U.S. Navy in Pacific.

Officials say the station provides command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence connectivity to Naval and Joint forces from San Diego to Singapore.

According to the Navy, the U.S. Pacific Fleet is the world’s largest fleet command, encompassing 100 million square miles from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean.

Angel, a 2013 Montwood High School graduate, says she credits her success in the Navy to many lessons she learned in her hometown.

“The West Texas town of El Paso prides itself in its heritage and tradition,” Angel said. “This fit in perfectly with the Navy’s long history and customs.”

