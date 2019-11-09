El Paso High graduate named Naval Health Clinic Senior Sailor of the Year

EL PASO, Texas — A 1992 El Paso High School graduate was named the 2019 Senior Sailor of the Year for Naval Health Clinic in Corpus Christi this week.

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert Lozano Jr. has served in the U.S. Navy for 16 years, after joining in 2003.

Lozano was selected as Senior Sailor of the year from more than 250 active duty Sailors. He currently serves as the leading petty officer for NHC Corpus Christi’s San Antonio Detachment and is assigned to the detachment’s Patient Administration Department.

NHC Corpus Christi Commanding Officer, Capt. Eric Evans made the

announcement in a written message to the command. “Please join me in congratulating our 2019 Sailor of the Year,” Evans said.

“Just being nominated demonstrates these Sailors’ hard work, dedication, and appreciation of their chain of command. Keep up the good work!”

Lozano said he loves helping other Sailors become successful in their careers and credits his chain of command for supporting him to achieve Senior Sailor of the Year.

“My chain has been very supportive in helping me develop as a leader and

allowing me to develop our Sailors,” Lozano said. “They have allowed me to

take the reins in guiding our Sailors and to develop a training plan that

will support their growth.”

Lozano attended El Paso Community College, and in 2006 graduated from Skagit Valley Community College in Oak Harbor, Washington with an associate degree and certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

When asked what advice he has for other Sailors trying to succeed in the

Navy, Lozano advises determination and a positive attitude.

“Never let anyone tell you that it can’t be done'” Lozano said. “You can

achieve anything if you set your heart to it.”

His nomination package will now be considered for Navy Medicine East Sailor of the Year.

The Sailor of the Year program was established in 1972 by the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize an individual Sailor who best represented the ever-growing group of dedicated professional Sailors at each command and ultimately the Navy.

Each year, every Navy ship, station, and command around the world chooses its Sailor of the Year based on leadership, professionalism dedication, and superior performance.