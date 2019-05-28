Dozens of veterans honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - One of the longest-running Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post in El Paso kept its tradition going by honoring those who lost their lives for our country.

"It's not just a three-day weekend but also to honor our fallen comrades and arms that didn't make it back," Leonardo Barraza, Coordinator of VFW post 9173 told KTSM. " It just...keeps expanding and it's a tradition that's handed down to generations as they come up so that they can learn what the meaning of Memorial Day is."

From blessing the American flag to paying homage to the fallen, the Willie Barraza VFW post 9173 honored the lives lost in an annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The post was originally established by about 34 World War II veterans in 1949, and for generations, it has carried on these traditions of respect.



"People should understand that our military even to this day, they are still protecting us. Protecting our rights and our privileges," Jesus Tovar, a retired Sergeant from the U.S. Marines shared, "Some of them do die. While on training or while actually in combat or whatever, and people aren't showing the proper respect to our veterans."

It's a difficult time for some to think back of the friends or family they've lost. However, the reminder of the sacrifices made is what makes them carry on and never forget.