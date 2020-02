EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss contractors are letting the community know they may hear loud detonation sounds on Wednesday, but there is nothing to be alarmed about.

According to Fort Bliss, the controlled detonation practice is scheduled through the workday on Feb. 19.

Those who live near US-180, Montana, or Hueco Tanks areas will be more likely to hear when these controlled detonations of practice munitions happen at Fort Bliss.