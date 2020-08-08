Contract protest pushes opening of new WBAMC to 2021

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — The new William Beaumont Army Medical Center has hit another delay in its 11-year construction, forcing an additional six months onto the projected opening date.

A spokesperson for WBAMC says the new delay comes after a contractual protest filed with the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The protest bid requires a 100-day pause on any work affiliated with the WBAMC project.

“Due to a contractual protest, our move into the new hospital has been delayed. While any delay is one too many, our staff continues to work with the entire project team, and to train and prepare for the move until the official protest process is complete. WBAMC will continue to provide world-class care at the current facility until moving to the new hospital,” said Col. Michael S. Oshiki, commander, WBAMC in a written press statement.

The contract protest involves equipment necessary to provide patient care, according to a press release.

The new WBAMC facility began construction back in 2009 and has been marred by countless delays, including at least one death on the worksite.

In February, the Army Corp of Engineers and Army officials associated with the project told KTSM the move would begin September 2020. The project has a price tag upwards of $1.37 billion, much higher than the original $966 million price tag estimated in 2009 when the project began.

The new hospital now has a projected opening date of March 28, 2021.