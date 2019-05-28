Concordia Cemetery remembers unknown, forgotten heroes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Hundreds of local veterans rest at Central El Paso's Concordia Cemetery, including many with unknown identities.

The 82nd Airborne Chapter hosted a special "Forgotten Veterans of Concordia" ceremony on Memorial Day to pay tribute to the 270 service members whose names are not known and whose families may have passed.

Dozens of El Pasoans paid their respects on Monday morning, continuing to honor the brave men and women who served our country.

"Although we might not have known every single one of them, they served this great nation of ours and they deserve to be remembered and honored," John Ceballos of the 82nd Airborne Chapter told KTSM.

The ceremony has been held every Memorial Day since 2012. Organizers say a record number of people attend this year's event.