Bataan Memorial Death March canceled out of caution due to coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The annual Bataan Memorial Death March has been canceled by the U.S. Army “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a release from White Sands Missle Range.

The march was scheduled for March 15.

“The Army is taking precautionary measures to protect the health of the force and the march’s participants, and is following the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control to cancel gatherings of 250 participants or more in locations where there is minimal to moderate threat of the virus spreading,” the news release said.

White Sands said the safety of soldiers, civilians and other participants is the top priority in canceling the march.