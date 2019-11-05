Annual veterans hiring event scheduled for Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex will host the 9th annual Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring event on Thursday, November 7.

The hiring event is a joint initiative with the Texas Workforce Solutions in partnership with the office of the Governor, Texas Medical Center, and the Texas Veteran’s Commission.

While the event is primarily geared toward hiring veterans and their spouses, the general public is also invited to attend.

The hiring fair is free and open to the public, free parking is available on site. At least 80 potential employers from El Paso will be on hand to speak with potential employees.

Job seekers are advised to come dressed to impress, with plenty of copies of their resume for employers to review. The Workforce Solutions Borderplex Mobile Unit will be onsite and a Resource Room will be available for computer usage and printing.

WHAT: Hiring Red, White & You!

WHEN: Thursday, November 7; 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: El Maida Shriners Temple, 6331 Alabama

WHO: Veterans, their spouses, and the general public