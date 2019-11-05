Annual veterans hiring event scheduled for Thursday

Military

by:

Posted: / Updated:
job fair_1527629378834.PNG.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex will host the 9th annual Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring event on Thursday, November 7.

The hiring event is a joint initiative with the Texas Workforce Solutions in partnership with the office of the Governor, Texas Medical Center, and the Texas Veteran’s Commission.

While the event is primarily geared toward hiring veterans and their spouses, the general public is also invited to attend.

The hiring fair is free and open to the public, free parking is available on site. At least 80 potential employers from El Paso will be on hand to speak with potential employees.

Job seekers are advised to come dressed to impress, with plenty of copies of their resume for employers to review. The Workforce Solutions Borderplex Mobile Unit will be onsite and a Resource Room will be available for computer usage and printing. 

WHAT: Hiring Red, White & You!
WHEN: Thursday, November 7; 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE: El Maida Shriners Temple, 6331 Alabama
WHO: Veterans, their spouses, and the general public

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link