Active duty Fort Bliss soldier dies while on holiday leave

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old active duty service member at Fort Bliss was found dead on Jan. 4, while he was on holiday leave.

Fort Bliss officials said that Pfc. Nylyn O. Eady, who was assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, was pronounced dead by the Converse County emergency

services in the city of Converse, Texas, near San Antonio.

The City of Converse retains jurisdiction over the investigation.

Eady, who was an 35F, Intelligence Analyst, joined the U.S. Army in July 2019 from Odenton, Md., and Fort Bliss was his first duty station. After completing Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard, Mo. and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Eady arrived at Fort Bliss in April 2020.

He was assigned to the 16th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

“The Ready First family mourns the loss of our friend, teammate, and fellow soldier,” Pfc. Eady. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones,” said Col. Stephen A. Fairless, Commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

“Pfc. Nylyn Eady made a lasting, positive impact upon the entire 16th Engineer Battalion and his loss is felt across our Brigade. He served his Nation with dignity and respect; we will honor his service and his memory,” Col. Fairless added.

Eady’s awards and decorations include National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

