18 sailors injured as crews battle fire at San Diego-based Navy ship

by: FOX 5 Digital Team

SAN DIEGO – Eighteen sailors were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Sunday in a fire burning on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, U.S. Navy officials said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. said multiple agencies had responded to the fire. It was reported just before 9 a.m. at 3455 Senn St. Units arrived on the scene at approximately 10:10 a.m., the department said. Nearly 180 fire personnel were assigned to the scene.

Approximately 160 sailors were aboard the San Diego-based ship at the time of the fire, according to a tweet from the Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet. The entire crew is off the ship and all have been accounted for, the Navy said.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. At least one of the injuries was from an explosion, per SDPD.

