120 employers looking to hire military, spouses at Thursday job fair

Service men and women who are making the switch from uniforms to business suits have an opportunity on Thursday afternoon at the Fort Bliss Career Summit to help make that transition smooth.

The career summit is for active military, military spouses and veterans. More than 120 companies are looking for employees, and many eager soldiers will come dressed to impress with their resumes in hand.

“With this amount of employers being here, I definitely have good odds of finding employment. I’m very nervous so I’m going to have to get all my jitters out before I talk to anyone, and kind of give myself a pep talk in the car,” said Johnathan Winchester, who spent 10 years in the military.

A study done by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation shows that businesses have hired more veterans over the past five years. Also, veterans are now ranked top three recruiting targets for companies. However, the same cannot be said for military spouses.

“It’s a challenge because military spouses when they are transitioning with their services member from base to base their only there for a short period of time and also of employers see that as negative. But honestly, spouses are probably the best thing that could happen to their company,” said Marnie Holder, Director of Career Summits.

The Fort Bliss Career Summit is hoping to change that with many employers at Thursday’s job fair looking specifically to hire military spouses.

The event will be on Thursday, May 16th starting at 1 p.m. at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center on Sergeants Major Blvd. at Fort Bliss.