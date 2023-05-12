EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Military Spouse Advocacy Network (MSAN) is bringing the Military Spouse Leadership Development Program (MSLDP) back for the third year in a row.

Courtesy of MSAN

The MSLDP, which is dedicated to the next group of change-making and community service-oriented military spouses, is now accepting applications. The application period will remain open until June 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

The free, global and virtual program is four months long, and it focuses on providing military spouses the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of leadership, service, advocacy and mentorship.

The program also provides a diverse cohort of 50 military spouses from all military branches training from:

Harvard University- National Preparedness Leadership initiative

Psych Hub

Top military leaders and influential panel participants

Impactful voices in the community

Professional communications training

Upon completion, the participants will receive a Leadership Certificate from Harvard University, professional communications training, and micro-certifications in mental health allyship from Psych Hub.

“Military spouses are considered change makers in our communities because they serve, lead, mentor and advocate for efforts that need improvement,” said MSAN founder and CEO Verenice Castillo. “This program is dedicated to the development of future leaders. It is an honor to provide meaningful training to military spouses that want to become the change they want to see in their communities. We are so thankful for the support and generous donation we have received from the Car Donation Foundation d/b/a Vehicles for Veterans.”

In addition, Vehicles for Veterans, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit vehicle donation program dedicated to providing funding that will help to build better lives for all of our nation’s veterans and their families, is presenting MSLDP.

“At Vehicles for Veterans, we strongly support MSAN’s mission to strengthen communities through the amazing resource of military spouses,” Loren Dorshow, executive director of Vehicles for Veterans, said. “Now anyone can help support amazing veterans’ charities and organizations like MSAN and help veterans and their families by donating an unwanted vehicle.”

All spouses of currently serving U.S. military members from any branch of the armed services, including the Reserves and Guard or a post 9/11 Gold Star spouse, surviving spouse, caregiver, spouse of a veteran or retiree are invited to apply.

For eligibility information and to apply visit www.militaryspouseadvocacynetwork.org/msldp or www.militaryspouseadvocacynetwork.org to learn more about MSAN and its programs.

To learn more about Vehicles for Veterans visit https://www.vehiclesforveterans.org.