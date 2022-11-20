The Massing of the Colors ceremony returns after a three-year absence on Jan. 14 at the EPCC Administrative Offices.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The annual Massing of the Colors ceremony will return after a three-year absence because of the pandemic.

The Greater El Paso Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars announced that the ceremony will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the El Paso Community College Administrative Center, 9050 Viscount Blvd. The ceremony was last held in October 2019.

The chapter is inviting all color-bearing organizations in the Greater El Paso region including high-school JROTC, ROTC, police, fire and sheriff departments. Reserve and National Guard units, Young Marines, scouts and all other color-bearing organizations are also invited to participate.

The public is encouraged to mark off the date and attend the ceremony.

More details and specifics will be announced closer to the event.

Units wishing to register for the event may contact the Greater El Paso Chapter at gep.moww@gmail.com.