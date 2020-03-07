Military police to enforce ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy on the El Paso-Juarez border

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, men carry the remains of Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, who were killed by drug cartel gunmen, before they are buried at a family cemetery in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico. Extended families gathered Thursday, Nov. 28, for the traditional meal in Colonia LeBaron, where three women and six children were killed in the Nov. 4 ambush. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This weekend, 160 military police will be deployed to El Paso and San Diego border crossings. The active-duty personnel will be on the ground on Saturday and will also have aviation support.

This militarization of the border is in response to a group of asylum-seekers that gathered in El Paso on Feb. 28 pursuant to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to temporarily strike down the controversial Remain in Mexico policy that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed by U.S. courts.

At the end of January, The Hope Border Institute published the 2020 Situation Report: Remain in Mexico to detail the impact the Remain in Mexico policy has had on the El Paso-Ciudad Juarez community and migrants who have been returned to Ciudad Juarez.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security established Migrant Protection Protocols that include the Remain in Mexico policy on December 20, 2018 and implemented to program on January 25, 2019.

According DHS, these measures: “are a US Government action whereby certain foreign individuals entering or seeking admission to the US from Mexico – illegally or without proper documentation – may be returned to Mexico and wait outside of the US for the duration of their immigration proceedings, where Mexico will provide them with all appropriate humanitarian protections for the duration of their stay.”

The 2020 Situation Report on Remain in Mexico provides research obtained by monitoring immigration courts, interviews with migrants returned under the Remain in Mexico policy, research with asylum-seekers from Mexico in camps near international ports of entry, shelters, and on the streets of Ciudad Juarez.

The report found that migrants sent to Ciudad Juarez — one of the states with the highest crime and homicide rates in Mexico — under Remain in Mexico and metering have died from limited access to healthcare and are subject to increased instances of violence.

“Remain in Mexico represents a new level of assault on migrants, our binational communities and our country’s commitment to asylum,” says Dylan Corbett, Executive Director at the Hope Border Institute.

“But it is also a piece with the long legacy of racism at the border and a national history of immigrant scapegoating. Both of these require a deep reckoning.”

Ciudad Juarez has struggled to support the volume of asylum seekers returned to Mexico under DHS’s Migrant Protection Protocols. Since the implementation of “Remain in Mexico,” 60,000 have been displaced, about 20,000 of whom have been returned from El Paso to Ciudad Juarez. A quarter of the 60,000 asylum seekers are infants or children — about 15,000 young people.

The migrant population in Ciudad Juarez has swelled to more than 10,000 at times and has reached as many as 19,000. Shelters have been opened to respond to the volume of people needing safe and clean places to sleep.

Only 1,274 beds are available in these shelters.

Immigration advocates argue the Remain in Mexico policy violates the right to asylum and puts migrants in mortal danger.

The U.S. State Department has issued travel advisories for four states in Mexico due to the high volume of violence that occurs that is also under the Remain in Mexico policy: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Sonora, and Tamaulipas. For context, Tamaulipas has the same danger status level as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia.

Last year, an average of four murders a day occurred in Ciudad Juarez, and 2020 has seen further elevations in homicide rates.

Migrants also face physical harm while in U.S. custody.

In 2019, 17 people were killed by or died while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The 2020 Situation Report: Remain in Mexico explains that criminal arrests of CBP agents have reached a five year documented high, and CBP agents are five times more likely to be arrested than agents from other federal law enforcement agencies.

Migrants are often unable to access legal representation to help navigate the intricacies of the asylum-seeking process or to combat violations or due process and human rights. In Ciudad Juarez, fewer than 3 percent of asylum seekers have secured a lawyer.

About 7,500 immigration proceedings have occurred in El Paso immigration courts and asylum / other relief was permitted in 15 cases, .0002 percent. Nationally, five immigration courts (New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, and Miami) decide half of the total number of asylum cases, and the rate of asylum denial is at 49 percent.

Rates of asylum being granted or denied depend on the following factors: