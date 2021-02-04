Milestone events get smaller, photographers find creative ways to capture them

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Professional photographers are finding new ways to capture weddings, quinceañeras and other milestone events to share with family and friends who cannot attend.

Maya Yerman, professional photographer at Maya Isabella Photography, said capturing the essence of these events has made her get more creative than usual.

“I feel like as a photographer, not only do I want to capture the beautiful and glamorous parts of the wedding but I also want to capture the story,” said Yerman.

She lost some of her business due to the pandemic, but still gets booked for smaller weddings and events like quinceañeras or private photo sessions.

One quinceañera that she recently attended was held at a family home. Being confined in smaller spaces made her use some photography tricks and skills to showcase the glamour of such events.

“The photoshoot was in a living room. I had to be creative, we moved the couch there and I did some editing,” explained Yerman describing a photo of a young girl in her white dress.

Quinceañera photo that Yerman took in a living room.



She said weddings are often cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 reasons, but the ones that she photographed were mostly intimate ceremonies.

Some of the more crowded weddings she attended, she said , were implementing safety measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.

Covid-19 safety measures at a wedding.

“I naturally socially distance on my job,” said Yerman explaining how photography requires a distance even outside of the pandemic, which makes her feel safer when on the job.

She often takes photo sessions at the Keystone Heritage Park which can also be booked for wedding ceremonies.

David Senk, Event director of Keystone Heritage Park and El Paso Desert Botanical Garden, said many weddings were cancelled and postponed.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to book, but they would maybe go for a smaller ceremony, what we like to call ‘sweet petite’ events,” said Senk.

To make up for the booking losses Keystone Heritage Park is planning on online events to promote the appeal of intimate weddings.

On February 10th the park is launching “Wedding Wednesdays” outdoor events with local vendors and businesses showing off what they have to offer.

Senk says the plan is to also start doing socially distanced pop-up events to further expand the potential of the park space.

Despite the events shrinking the crowds, Yerman said she loves the intimate atmosphere that lets her meet all the people she is photographing.

“There is real beauty in those intimate events and I’m so happy to be a part of it,” said Yerman.