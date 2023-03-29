EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents within the El Paso area apprehended 10 individuals within the last week.

CBP says the individuals reportedly had criminal records and were trying to evade arrest.

On March 20, Alamogordo Border Patrol Agents apprehended an individual with a criminal history, as he tried to evade detection by avoiding a checkpoint. Agents received information about a migrant walking west on U.S. Highway 70 of Alamogordo, New Mexico. Records then showed that a 39-year-old Honduran National was sentenced in 2012 in El Paso for assault of a federal officer.

On March 21, agents at a station in Deming encountered a sex offender during a failed human smuggling attempt on New Mexico State Highway 26. Records then revealed that the 32-year-old male from Guatemala was sentenced in 2013 for a felony conviction for rape of a child in the state of California.

On March 23, Ysleta Border Patrol agents encountered an individual from Columbia in a remote area east of the Ysleta Port of Entry. Records indicated that the 51-year-old individual was previously convicted in Massachusetts for criminal possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and carrying a prohibited weapon.

In a separate incident on the same day, Border Patrol agents assigned to the station in Deming assisted the New Mexico State Police during a traffic stop and encountered a Mexican national with a criminal record. The 34-year-old individual was convicted and sentenced in 2008 for an aggravated felony charge of controlled substance trafficking in Arizona.

Also on March 23, Deming Station Agents arrested a 32-year-old Mexican national with two felony convictions and an active warrant for his arrest on the New Mexico State Highway. Records indicated that the individual was convicted for felony assault and felony possession of a weapon.

That same day, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Fort Hancock Station arrested an individual from Mexico with connections to a notorious criminal gang. The 32-year-old individual was encountered in a desert area with 6 others near I-10 earlier that day. Records showed that the individual had four previous orders of removal in the New Jersey.

On March 23 at around 9 p.m., Santa Teresa Border Patrol Agents apprehended an individual near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. Records showed that the 35-year-old individual from Honduras was convicted and sentenced in California for lewd sexual acts with a child under 14 years.

On March 25, Santa Teresa Station Border Patrol Agents encountered an individual from El Salvador along with a group of migrants during a smuggling attempt which occurred near Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The El Salvadorian individual was then taken into custody where the individual was confirmed to be a member of a known transnational criminal organization.

On March 26, agents assigned to the Santa Teresa station arrested a citizen of Mexico after climbing over the international border barrier seven miles east of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. After further investigation, it was revealed that the individual was convicted for a felony in California for force rape and had a prior order of removal.

On March 27, agents assigned to the Lordsburg Station arrested a U.S. citizen at an immigration checkpoint on New Mexico State Route 80. The smuggler was apprehended as part of a failed human smuggling attempt near Rodeo, New Mexico. The 31-year-old male is an active gang member with an extensive criminal history including aggravated assault.

All individuals were processed accordingly and could face prosecution under Title 8 authority in addition to other charges.