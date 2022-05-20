EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mid-morning Friday, a group of migrants were taken to a processing facility by the Border Patrol and a County Sheriff’s unit.

Among them, a baby and a minor could be seen accompanied by adults.

The group was walking along the Rio Grande on the East side of El Paso and surrendered themselves when the officers arrived.

The migrants can be seen holding some documents that were later given to the Border Patrol agents.

This is a developing story and will update when we get more details.

