EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Migrants are setting up camp outside of Opportunity Center for the Homeless after arriving in large groups on Tuesday, April 26.

Over 210 migrants were seen camping outside the homeless shelter as the shelter is out of space.

The Deputy Director of Opportunity Center for the Homeless John Martin says the migrants started showing up outside on Tuesday morning. He said there were about 70 and the number kept growing.

Martin also said the concerns for the migrants’ and the shelter’s safety converted a small parking lot into a site for migrants outside.

“We said “ok let’s get it set up the best as we can.” We had a couple of porta potties dropped in, we had a hand wash station, we’re bringing water and food out as we can,” commented Martin.

The homeless shelter is already at full capacity and with the end of Title 42 nearly two weeks away, more migrants are expected.

“These are all migrants majority of which are from Venezuela. We don’t know their documentation status at this point, so we refer to that as sort of a mixed status because they probably have a little bit of both as we sort of pick through it but the reality of it is we already have 100 migrants inside plus the local homeless population, so we simply don’t have any space,” added Martin.

In addition, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless is asking the community for food donations to 1208 Myrtle Avenue as they have exceeded capacity.

Migrants can also be seen outside of Sacred Heart Church, our crews reported seeing about 100 migrants outside of the church on Wednesday evening.