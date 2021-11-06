Migrants pelt Mexico’s National Guard with rocks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of migrants that are part of a caravan marching towards the United States pelted officers of Mexico’s National Guard with a hail of rocks, injuring at least one guardsman.

The guards, who attempted to detain some of the migrants, were pelted with rocks by a small group of men. At least two guard officers fell from the trucks they were riding in, onto the highway.

Video footage showed one of the guardsmen unconscious, with some migrants trying to help him while another threw a punch at him.

An estimated 4,000 migrants set out from the city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, on foot on Oct. 23.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.