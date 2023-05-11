EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Thursday, hours ahead of Title 42 being lifted migrants could be seen being loaded onto Border Patrol buses along the border wall off Loop 375 in El Paso.

Photo by Miguel Paredes- KTSM

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz told crews on the ground that there were 1,000 migrants on the other side of the border fence.

“These groups amass upwards of 2,500. In the last 48 hours, we’ve been able to process and transport 1,500 of these individuals into our facilities and we’re going to do the same with these thousand that are on the ground right now. We hope to have this done in the next 24 hours,” said Ortiz.

Families and single adults could be seen being led by the Department of Homeland Security Personal onto the Border Patrol buses for processing.

“We transport these migrants into our facilities so we can ensure that they are processed through the appropriate pathway. We have family units, we have single adults and we are prioritizing those most venerable populations,” added Ortiz.

Title 42 is set to be lifted at midnight Eastern Time, which is 10 p.m. in El Paso.

“If anyone arrives at our southern border after midnight tonight, they will be presumed ineligible for asylum and subject to steeper consequences for unlawful entry, including a minimum five-year ban on reentry and potential criminal,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday.