EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Fire Department say two migrants fell from the Border Wall Friday morning.

The incident was first reported shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning, along Pan American and Southside Road, next to the international border.

EPFD crews share that initial reports indicated that two people fell from the 30 ft. border wall.

Officials say one person was transported with minor injuries, the second person was transported with critical injuries, with CPR in progress as they were being transported to a local hospital.

