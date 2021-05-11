Migrant children held in mass shelters with little oversight

News

by: The Associated Press/KTSM

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 30, 2021, file photo, young unaccompanied migrants, watch television inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration is holding tens of thousands of asylum-seeking children in an opaque network of some 200 facilities.

The Associated Press has learned that those facilities are spread across two dozen states and include five shelters with more than 1,000 children packed inside.

Confidential data obtained by the AP shows that the number of migrant children in government custody has more than doubled in the past two months and that this week the federal government is housing around 21,000 kids, from toddlers to teens.

The facility at Fort Bliss had more than 4,500 children on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Conservation easements for Lost Dog area, Knapp land officially finalized

Man charged with theft of property

El Paso's state legislators working for the Borderland

Texas Legislative session recap

Providence Children's Hospital prepares to vaccinate kids

KTSM Goes Wild Gigi the Giraffe

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More from Border Report

More Border Report