EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A 19-year-old man from Venezuelan has been arrested for allegedly biting a federal officer in El Paso’s Centralized Processing Center Thursday, March 16.

FBI El Paso says 19-year-old Jhon Rincon-Teran was in a detention cell with other undocumented non-citizens when he became agitated after instructions were given to the entire group.

Teran then began running around the cell and allegedly became aggressive towards others. A Border Patrol processing coordinator then instructed Teran to relax and sit down. Teran then reportedly began to yell obscenities at the officer, according to FBI El Paso.

The officer then called for assistance for Teran to be separated from the others in the cell, which is when Teran became more aggressive and allegedly positioned himself into a “fighting stance”, according to FBI El Paso.

FBI says the officer then attempted to place Teran in handcuffs. Teran refused and then bit the officer, drawing blood. Teran was then handcuffed and was placed into another holding area.

Jhon Rincon-Teran had his initial appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leon Schydlower on Friday and is being federally charged with assault on a federal officer.

This is all according to a press release from FBI El Paso. FBI El Paso Field Office’s Violent Crime and Gang Task Force are investigating this case.