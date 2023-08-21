BUDAPEST, Hungary (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland High graduate Bryce Hoppel is slated to run in the track and field World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary this week. Hoppel competes in the 800-meter run.

The 800-meter preliminaries are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 12:20 p.m. CST. Hoppel has the fifth-best time entering the race and is currently ranked eighth in the world in his event.

If Hoppel advances Tuesday, the semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 at 1:50 p.m. CST, and the 800-meter finals are Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m. CST.

Most recently, Hoppel won his second-consecutive USATF championship in the 800-meter in July. Hoppel competed in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where he finished fifth place in the semifinal race.

The entire 2023 World Championship meet is being streamed on Peacock.