A student at Guillen Middle School was injured during PE Jan. 31, sources confirm.

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A middle school student was taken to the hospital with potentially critical injuries after an accident during a PE class Tuesday afternoon, sources confirm.

El Paso fire reported that a minor was transported from Guillen Middle School, 900 S. Cotton, to a local hospital with potentially critical injuries.

El Paso Independent School District confirms that a student was injured at Guillen during physical education and had to be taken to the hospital.

The school district sent out the following statement:

“El Paso ISD confirms that a Guillen Middle School student was injured as a result of an accident during a physical education class this afternoon.

“Campus staff quickly attended to the student and contacted emergency medical personnel as well as the student’s guardian.

“The student was transported to a local hospital. We have no further information at this time. The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority.”