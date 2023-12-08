FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — Mike McCarthy returned to Star on Friday, December 8, 2023, after his appendectomy earlier this week, according to Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola.

McCarthy missed two days after his surgery, though he did work from home during that time.

McCarthy said all systems are a ‘go’ for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

“[I] feel good,” the head coach said. “I anticipate everything staying normal come Sunday night.”

Spagnola said McCarthy should be on the sidelines as normal for the Sunday, December 10 game.