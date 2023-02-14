EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three people were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting on Michigan State’s campus Monday night, campus police said. All five of those people injured are in critical condition.

The suspect was at large for several hours but now police say he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shelter-in-place has been lifted and there is no longer an active threat.

Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief with MSU Police, was also able to share that the suspect was a 43-year-old man who does not have an affiliation with the university. The suspect allegedly shot himself after he was confronted by police, officials said.

Rozman said he has no idea why the suspect came to the campus.

Michigan State Police said troopers and officers are on scene of an ‘active crime scene’ in the area of Lake Lansing Road and Larch Street. Officials are asking the community to avoid the area.

In the third press conference on the matter that took place early Tuesday morning, Interim MSU President Teresa K. Woodruff spoke for the first time, saying the campus will now grieve.

“We cannot allow this to continue to happen,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff said starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. they will be offering resources at the Hannah Center.

In addition, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor spoke in the third press conference, saying he has been in constant contact with East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon, who is at the police station.

“We know we now have to come together to heal,” Schor said.

At this time, there are still several unanswered questions, including:

The names of the victims or the suspect

The potential motive for the suspect

Where each victim was found

The type of weapon the suspect used

A fourth press conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The incident began at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall and then moved inside the MSU Union immediately following the first shooting, MSU Police said. There were victims in both locations.

Prior to being found, the suspect was last seen leaving the MSU Union. Police said he is the only one known suspect.

Photo: Suspect in MSU shooting (Courtesy MSU Police and Public Safety)

Community members no longer need to shelter in place, police said.

Sparrow Hospital has confirmed they are treating five victims. McLaren is not treating any victims.

MSU Police gave a briefing at 11 p.m. and then another one at 12:20 a.m. where they confirmed that the suspect has been found dead.

At 11:18 p.m. MSU Police released a photo of the alleged suspect on Twitter. The suspect in the photo was wearing a blue jacket, red shoes and dark pants.

All campus activities are still canceled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes.

In addition, multiple local schools have decided to close for the day.

6 News was on scene and saw people being escorted from Berkey Hall and they appeared to be bloody.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted about the situation at 9:28 p.m. and said she has been briefed about it.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more,” Whitmer said.

Interim East Lansing City Manager Randy Talifarro said the city is mourning the devastating shooting at MSU.

“Our hearts go out to all of the victims of this horrific act of violence as well as their family and friends. East Lansing and MSU have always shared in each other’s victories and each other’s losses. Tonight, we hold space while we grapple with this devastating loss of life together,” Talifarro said.

Michigan State Police troopers were seen with rifles instructing people to stay inside and away from windows.