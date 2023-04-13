EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Rotary Club in partnership with Southwest University are bringing a new experience to the 10th annual El Paso Wine Fest in October.

The Wine Fest is a four-day event starting on Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 22. The festival offers a variety of wines and local eats, according to the El Paso Wine Fest website.

This year, the Rotary Club and Southwest University will be offering ‘The Bubbles Brunch’ which will feature Michelin star chefs leading a cooking competition with 12 teams of culinary students on Sunday, October 22.

The food made in the competition will be tasted by attendees.

To purchase tickets, head to El Paso Winefest – El Paso’s Largest Wine Festival.