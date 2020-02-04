Mexico in Brief: Shelter runs out of money, has its electricity cut off

TIJUANA, Mexico (Border Report) — Hotel Migrante, which provides shelter for about 50 deported migrants and homeless people in Tijuana, has been without electricity for more than a week now due to lack of funds, La Jornada reported.

Service was cut off on Jan. 27 and the Mexican nonprofit that runs the shelter is still looking for funds to pay past-due bills adding up to 11,000 pesos ($611), the newspaper reported.

Shelter operators are asking the governor of Baja California for help in restoring electrical service and some Salvadoran migrants are helping out by baking “pupusas,” which are flatbread stuffed with cheese, pork and other ingredients, to raise money.

Shelter operators say they have been unable to pay their bills since the Mexican government stopped emergency aid, yet they say shelters in nearby Mexicali are still getting government assistance, La Jornada reported.

Bus accident leaves more than 20 migrants injured in Veracruz

VERACRUZ, Mexico (Border Report) — A bus transporting migrants slid off the road along a highway in Veracruz, leaving more than 20 passengers injured, El Bravo reported.

The accident took place on Gulf Coast Highway 180 near the town of San Andres Tuxtla, Veracruz.

Paramedics tend to migrants after accident in Veracruz. (courtesy El Bravo)

Paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross provided medical assistance to the injured, which included several children; some migrants who sustained only minor injured refused care, opting instead to solicit rides from passing motorists in order to continue their journey, the newspaper reported.