Mexico in Brief: Missing Juarez cop found badly beaten but alive

Jaime Sanchez Rodriguez

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — A Juarez traffic officer missing for two days has been found by his peers, badly beaten but alive.

Police said Officer Jaime Sanchez Rodriguez was taken to a hospital where he remained Wednesday recovering from injuries apparently inflicted through torture. He was found on the side of a Downtown street, bound and with a bandage over his eyes.

Sanchez was abducted by several subjects on Monday as he performed traffic control duties in a southeast Juarez intersection, police said. Juarez authorities immediately started a search and conducted a media blitz asking for his whereabouts.

Juarez authorities said they don’t know why Rodriguez was abducted.

Teen in custody, 15 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – A 19-year-old man is being questioned by police after allegedly being caught transporting 15.4 pounds of crystal meth in a truck Tuesday on the Villa Ahumada-Juarez Highway.

Juarez police said Victor Manuel D. was stopped by a patrol car on the highway for speeding. The teenager appeared nervous so the officer decided to search the car and call for backup. The search revealed 16 plastic-wrapped packs in the truck with a substance later determined to be metanphetamine, police said.

The teen was turned over to federal authorities for questioning; the drugs were transferred to the National Guard.