Mexico in Brief: Cartel chops off hands of alleged car thief, leaves sign warning others

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Police this morning found a man shot in the face and with both his hands amputated in a vacant lot next to a sign promising violence against car thieves, Diario de Juarez reported.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital after being found in the Partido Romero neighborhood near downtown Juarez, Diario reported.

The cardboard sign next to him stated threats against “those who steal cars, car parts and those who purchase stolen cars.” The cardboard was signed by an organized criminal group, but Diario didn’t identify the group. The Juarez news website, La Polaka, identified the group as the Juarez Cartel.

Armed group storms into ex-newsman’s home, killing him and his wife

Photo courtesy Zeta newspaper

Another news media personality has been murdered in Mexico, this time in the state of Guerrero, Zeta newspaper reported.

Rosendo Arroyo Delgado, formerly known as the voice of XEKF radio station, was shot to death along with his wife, Martha Alicia Arias, around noon Tuesday by a group of men who broke into their home, Zeta reported .

Police responding to a report of shots fired later found the bodies of the couple showing sings of multiple gunshot wounds. According to Zeta, the wife had just returned from shopping when the attack took place. Arroyo Delgado, 53, had also worked for a federal social services agency.

A few days ago in Juarez, radio personality Barbara Greco was shot to death in front of her parents home. She was a radio host for La Poderosa 107.5 FM. Her murder remains unsolved.

Shelter for unaccompanied minors opens in Central Mexico

The state of San Luis Potosi has opened a shelter for unaccompanied migrant children, the first such facility in Mexico, Noticias San Luis reported.

The Regreso a Casa shelter will house unaccompanied minors aged 12 to 18 from Central America and other places who find themselves in need a respite before returning home, the news site reported.

DIF children’s agency president Lorena Valle Rodriguez said the state would provide employees and sustenance for the shelter and that the consulates of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras would provide additional services for the minors.

The first shelter for unaccompanied migrant minors was going to be built in Juarez, but plans stalled due to the steep decline in migration from Central America in June.

